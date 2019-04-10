Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United Need to Be Wary of Barcelona 'Tricks'

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said his team need to be wary of a "streetwise" Barcelona side in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The Blaugrana head to Old Trafford for the first leg of their quarter-final clash in what many consider to be the standout tie of the last eight. United produced a remarkable comeback and upset against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round to make it to this stage.

Solskjaer said his team have taken plenty from the two encounters against the Ligue 1 giants and will be alert to any "tricks" their opponents try, per James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph:

"The players have talked about it—how we got dragged into making fouls, how European football is. You've got to be more patient in tackles. Some of these Barcelona players will have some tricks up their sleeves, streetwise players. We've learned from that game.

"We know we can't give fouls away. How many goals has [Lionel] Messi scored from free-kicks just outside the box? So, of course, we've got to be careful and the referees can't buy little things."

While Solskjaer commented on some inexperience in the previous round, an injury-ravaged and youthful United team produced a memorable display to beat PSG 3-1 at the Parc des Princes to advance into the quarter-finals via away goals.

The progression was made all the more dramatic by the manner of the win, with Marcus Rashford keeping his composure to slam home a stoppage-time penalty (UK only):

It was an incredible win for United after losing the first leg 2-0, although the clash with Barcelona on Wednesday will represent another step up for Solskjaer and his players.

The Blaugrana have looked occasionally vulnerable this season in defence, and there will be a feeling among the United fans that players like Rashford can expose them. However, it's going to be difficult for the Red Devils to contain the Barcelona attackers.

Luis Suarez, who will receive a hostile reception as a former Liverpool player, has been in blistering form in the buildup to the game, netting a fine opener in a 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Messi is the man the Premier League side need to be most wary of, though. As Solskjaer noted, he has been particularly prominent from set pieces:

He has been sensational in general play, too:

Playing just off Suarez in the right-hand channel, Messi's ability to dictate play from deeper positions, dribble at opposition defenders and score goals is unmatched. At the moment, there's not a team in the world who look capable of containing him.

United come into this game having lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, meaning some of the momentum from Solskjaer's excellent start as boss has seeped away. If Messi and Suarez play to their best on Wednesday, it's difficult to see the Red Devils retrieving that impetus.