Mauricio Pochettino: Fabian Delph 'Lucky' to Avoid Red After Harry Kane Tackle

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said he thought Manchester City's Fabian Delph could have received a red card for his tangle with Harry Kane during Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash between the two teams.

Spurs produced an excellent display to win 1-0 in the first leg, with Heung-Min Son on the scoresheet in the 78th minute. City spurned a golden chance to take the lead in the first period, as Sergio Aguero saw his penalty saved by Hugo Lloris.

The night was blemished for Tottenham by the ankle injury suffered by Kane after he tried to tackle Delph.

Pochettino could be seen in conversation with the City player following that incident, and the Argentinian said he thought Delph was fortunate to escape a sending off, per Metro:

"The first question, for me Manchester City are still the favourites and I was talking with Delph about the situation

"He was upset and aggressive with Harry after the action and I tried to make him understand that it wasn't [intentional] from Harry or him to damage each other, it was just a tough action, Harry twisted his ankle, he touched the ball and then he stepped on his ankle.

"I said to him 'you are lucky because it was checking on the VAR and technically it was maybe a red card.' But I think both were fighting for a ball and had no intention to damage each other. The conversation was very friendly."

Per Sky Sports Football, Kane left Tottenham's stadium on crutches having hobbled straight down the tunnel following his tussle with Delph:

Pochettino didn't provide a positive diagnosis after the game. "It's a worry for us," he said, per BBC Sport. "We are going to miss him—maybe for the rest of the season."

Sam Lee of Goal said he thinks Kane was trying to be forceful in the tackle with Delph and inadvertently injured himself:

While losing such a potent goalscorer and talismanic figure for the remainder of the season would be a blow to Spurs, they have coped well without Kane in the past.

In Son, they have a forward who appears to relish the responsibility of leading the line. The South Korea international provides a different type of threat to Kane, with his speed in behind and clever movement across the front line capable of causing big issues for opposition defenders.

Here is the decisive goal he scored (U.S. only):

Lynsey Hipgrave of BT Sport praised Son's mindset after the Kane injury:

Spurs are in a strong position after the first leg and can go to the Etihad Stadium next week confident about their chances of progressing into the next round.

Given a goal for the visitors in the second leg will leave City needing to score at least three times, not having the clinical Kane will be a huge blow to Pochettino. However, the signs are that Son is ready to step up.