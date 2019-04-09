Video: Watch Dirk Nowitzki Drop 30, Announce Retirement in Last Home Game

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 10, 2019

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 30 points on Tuesday in the final home game of his 21-year career.

Nowitzki, who announced his retirement after the game, helped lead the Mavs to a 120-109 win over the Phoenix Suns. He knocked down 11 shots, including five three-pointers. The 14-time All-Star also grabbed eight boards.

