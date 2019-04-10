NBA Draft Order 2019: Latest Lottery Odds Before Regular Season Ends

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The 2019 NBA draft appears to be one of the most significant in years, with Duke superstar Zion Williamson looking like a consensus No. 1 selection with the potential to change a team's fortunes.

With one day remaining in the regular season, the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns all have an equal chance of winning the May 14 draft lottery and coming away with the No. 1 selection.

The league has changed its lottery format this year in an attempt to prevent teams tanking in order to have the best opportunity to get the first draft pick.

Instead of giving the Knicks the best opportunity to win the lottery because they have the worst record in the league at 17-64, the Cavs and Suns have the same opportunity to come away with the top pick. Both Cleveland and Phoenix have completed their regular seasons with 19-63 records, meaning the Knicks are assured of having the worst record in the league despite having a game remaining.

All teams that don't make the NBA playoffs can win the draft lottery, but the three teams with the worst records have a 14.0 percent chance at taking the top pick and a 52.1 percent chance of selecting in the top four spots in the June 20 draft, per Tankathon.com.

Previously, the team with the worst record had a 25.0 percent chance of winning the lottery, the second-worst team had a 19.9 percent chance of getting the top selection and the third-worst record earned a 15.6 percent chance of coming away with the No. 1 pick.

Here's a look at the current lottery odds, per Tankathon.com.

Team, Percentage chance of top-four pick, Percentage chance of No. 1 Pick

1. New York, 52.1, 14.0

2. Cleveland 52.1, 14.0

3. Phoenix, 52.1, 14.0

4. Chicago, 48.1, 12.5

5. Atlanta, 42.1, 10.5

6. Washington, 37.2, 9.0

7. Memphis, 26.3, 6.0

8. Dallas, 26.3, 6.0

9. New Orleans, 20.3, 4.5

10. Minnesota, 13.9, 3.0

11. Los Angeles Lakers, 9.4, 2.0

12. Sacramento, 4.8, 1.0

-- Miami, 4.8, 1.0

-- Charlotte, 4.8, 1.0

The Chicago Bulls have the fourth-worst record in the league at 22-59 with one game remaining at Philadelphia on Wednesday night, and they can't move up or down. The Bulls have a 12.5 percent chance of getting the No. 1 pick and a 48.1 percent chance of selecting in the top four.

Thirteen of the 14 teams in the draft lottery have secured their position. The only non-playoff spot still to be determined is in the Eastern Conference, where the No. 8 seed is currently held by the Detroit Pistons with a 40-41 record.

The Pistons have a one-game lead over the Charlotte Hornets going into the final game of the season. If the Pistons lose on the road to the Knicks and the Hornets win at home against the Orlando Magic, the Hornets will make the playoffs and the Pistons will go into the lottery.

Those circumstances would leave both teams with 40-42 records, and the Hornets have the tiebreaker edge on the Pistons. The Miami Heat could also finish with a 40-42 record, but they have been eliminated through tiebreakers.

The last three teams in the lottery are the Sacramento Kings, the Heat and either the Hornets or Pistons. Those three teams all have a 1.0 percent chance of getting the top pick and a 4.8 percent chance of getting a top-four selection.

There are also several picks in the upcoming draft that have been traded with protection.

Among those with good potential to convey, the Dallas Mavericks' first-round selection will go to the Atlanta Hawks if that pick is not in the top five. If it is, the same protections are in place for 2020, while Dallas' 2021 and 2022 picks are top-three protected. Should the Mavericks still owe the Hawks a first-rounder after that, their 2023 first-rounder is unprotected.

The Memphis Grizzlies owe the Boston Celtics their first-round selection, but it is top-eight protected. Under those circumstances, the Celtics get the Grizzlies first-round pick in 2020 unless it falls into the top six, which would see them acquire an unprotected Memphis first-rounder in 2021.

The Celtics also have the Sacramento Kings' first-round selection this year. However, if the Kings were to take advantage of their slim odds (1.0 percent chance of winning the lottery), the No. 1 pick would go to the Philadelphia 76ers.