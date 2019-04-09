Listen: Heat Fans Chant 'Paul Pierce Sucks' After Dwyane Wade Legacy Comments

Listen: Heat Fans Chant 'Paul Pierce Sucks' After Dwyane Wade Legacy CommentsApril 10, 2019
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade received a tribute video, a message from Barack Obama and plenty of love from the fans at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday for his last home game.
He also got another reminder that Miami fans will always have his back.
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka
LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album
Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February
Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph
Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks
Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans
ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes
Will Harden Burn Himself Out Before the Playoffs?
When MJ Wore #12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game
15 Years Ago, LeBron, Wade and Melo Took Over All-Star Weekend
14 Years Ago, Iverson Dropped Career-High 60 Points
The Kyrie and LeBron Bromance Is Back!
A "Paul Pierce sucks" chant broke out during the game in reference to the former Boston Celtics forward's comments comparing their two careers.
During a recent segment on ESPN's NBA Countdown, Pierce said he had a better career than Wade, much to the chagrin of the Heat fans.
Wade is a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, an eight-time All-NBA selection, a 13-time All-Star, the 2008-09 scoring champion and a three-time All-Defensive selection. Pierce was a one-time champion, a 10-time All-Star, a four-time All-NBA selection and the 2008 NBA Finals MVP.
Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT
Act 3. @DwyaneWade - We will always be proud to rep your name across our backs. This is, and forever will be, #WadeCounty. #L3GACY https://t.co/JeSZQlPEaN
Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT
No. 44 salutes No. 3. #L3GACY Special words for @DwyaneWade from @BarackObama! https://t.co/GADfeq4jT6
While both are future Hall of Famers and some of the best players in their generation, Wade has the superior list of accomplishments.
Miami fans weren't about to miss the chance to remind everyone of that one more time.
Breaking: Magic Steps Down 🚨
Magic Johnson announces he's stepped down as Lakers' president of basketball ops.