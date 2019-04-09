Listen: Heat Fans Chant 'Paul Pierce Sucks' After Dwyane Wade Legacy Comments

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 10, 2019

Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Pierce, right, attempts to steal the ball from Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 12, 2014 in Miami. The Nets defeated the Heat 96-95. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade received a tribute video, a message from Barack Obama and plenty of love from the fans at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday for his last home game.

He also got another reminder that Miami fans will always have his back.

A "Paul Pierce sucks" chant broke out during the game in reference to the former Boston Celtics forward's comments comparing their two careers.

During a recent segment on ESPN's NBA CountdownPierce said he had a better career than Wade, much to the chagrin of the Heat fans.

Wade is a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, an eight-time All-NBA selection, a 13-time All-Star, the 2008-09 scoring champion and a three-time All-Defensive selection. Pierce was a one-time champion, a 10-time All-Star, a four-time All-NBA selection and the 2008 NBA Finals MVP.

While both are future Hall of Famers and some of the best players in their generation, Wade has the superior list of accomplishments.

Miami fans weren't about to miss the chance to remind everyone of that one more time.  

