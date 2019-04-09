WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey 'Tentatively Slated' for WrestleMania 36

WWE.com

Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey may be facing each other for the second straight year at WrestleMania.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reported on Tuesday that "WWE officials have tentatively slated Rousey to wrestle Lynch in a rematch at WrestleMania 36 in Tampa on April 5, 2020."

Lynch, Rousey and Charlotte Flair took part in a Triple Threat match for the Raw and SmackDown women's titles at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday. Lynch pinned Rousey to take the two belts in the card's main event.

Much talk following the main event surrounded the abrupt finish, which involved Lynch rolling up Ronda Rousey for a quick pin. Brad Shepard of Pro Sports Extra and Sean Michael Sapp of Fightful both said the finish was botched:

Brian Campbell, Jack Crosby and Adam Silverstein of CBSSports.com also wrote that "Rousey's shoulders were visibly up during the part of the three-count."

Sapp also reported that referee Rod Zapata was fined.

"Initially, referee Rod Zapata gained heat for the finish among some backstage, but that quickly seemed dissipate," Sapp wrote. "However, at Monday's WWE Raw, Zapata was pulled aside by Vince McMahon, who discussed the situation, and Zapata was subsequently fined for the main event finish."

Sapp also wrote that "the pinfall was supposed to happen off the crucifix, but McMahon told Zapata that he should have waited until the shoulders were down to count the three, and if any of the performers in the ring ended up struggling to regain their footing, that would be on them."

Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting reported that Rousey suffered a broken right hand as she was throwing punches and just wrestled in a bout that "is expected to be her final World Wrestling Entertainment match at least for some time."

The match may not have reportedly ended as planned, but the heat emanating from the Flair-Rousey-Lynch feud was still fantastic in the buildup to WrestleMania. A rematch involving any or all of the participants in next year's event would definitely be worth watching.