Video: Watch Heat's Dwyane Wade Tribute Ahead of Star's Final NBA Home Game

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Certain players will always be tied to the cities they developed and thrived in as professional athletes, and Dwyane Wade unquestionably fits the bill.

The Miami Heat selected him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft, and he rewarded them by winning three championships and shining as one of the best players in the league for a generation.

Ahead of his final home game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Tuesday, the team greeted him with a tribute video that included the night he was drafted, highlights of his defining moments and words from the likes of LeBron James and Pat Riley, among others:

Wade gave a speech to the crowd as well, expressing how much he loved Heat fans amid MVP chants and calling out his teammates by name in an emotional scene:

He is a three-time champion, the 2006 NBA Finals MVP, an eight-time All-NBA selection, the 2008-09 scoring champion, a three-time All-Defensive selection and a surefire Hall of Famer. He will also be a Miami legend forever.