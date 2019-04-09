Jim Ross Says 'Never Say Never' on WWE Reunion After Signing AEW Contract

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Six days after joining All Elite Wrestling, Jim Ross talked about leaving WWE and the possibility he could one day return to the promotion.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Ross said he would "never say never" about one day going back to WWE, but he's also happy with his new situation.

"26 years, great run. 26 years, wouldn't trade it for anything," Ross said. "To be out there and do something new with AEW and the Khan family, too good to pass up. ... I've never had an opportunity like this as far as the financial rewards, new people, young management. Just a lot of fun. It was the right time."

Per Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Ross will call AEW's upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas on May 25. The company also announced the Hall of Fame announcer has joined them as a senior advisor.

Prior to joining AEW, Ross spent the previous two years working for WWE. His last broadcast assignment for the company was with Jerry Lawler during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 in 2018.