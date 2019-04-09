Video: Watch Heung-Min Son Narrowly Keep the Ball Inbounds Before Scoring Goal

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Heung-Min Son is a magician.

The Tottenham attacker showed a deft touch and pinpoint finishing in Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal match against Manchester City, giving Spurs a 1-0 lead in the 78th minute.

Son managed to keep himself onside, stop the ball from crossing the touchline, evade City's defenders and beat Ederson with a clever finish. Full marks for that effort.

