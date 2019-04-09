2020 College Basketball Odds: Virginia Favored to Repeat as National Champions

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 08: Braxton Key #2 of the Virginia Cavaliers cuts the net down after his teams 85-77 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Fresh off their first men's basketball championship, the Virginia Cavaliers are early favorites to win the 2019-20 Division I national title. 

Per the newly released odds from Caesars Palace, Virginia is a +500 favorite (bet $100 to win $500) to repeat as champions. Kentucky and Duke (both at +800), Gonzaga (+1000) and Michigan State (+1200) round out the top five:

       

