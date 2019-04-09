2020 College Basketball Odds: Virginia Favored to Repeat as National Champions

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Fresh off their first men's basketball championship, the Virginia Cavaliers are early favorites to win the 2019-20 Division I national title.

Per the newly released odds from Caesars Palace, Virginia is a +500 favorite (bet $100 to win $500) to repeat as champions. Kentucky and Duke (both at +800), Gonzaga (+1000) and Michigan State (+1200) round out the top five:

