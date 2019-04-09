Ignas Brazdeikis, Jordan Poole, Charles Matthews Declare for 2019 NBA Draft

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikis and guards Jordan Poole and Charles Matthews announced their intentions to enter the 2019 NBA draft Tuesday.

“Charles, Jordan and Iggy have all decided to take the next steps in pursuing their dreams of playing in the NBA,” Michigan coach John Beilein said in a statement. “The new process is a unique experience and one that my staff and I will assist in every way we can. We want each of them to utilize this opportunity to get more feedback so they can make the best decision possible for themselves and their families. All three are remarkable young men with amazing futures in front on them.”

Brazdeikis averaged 14.8 points and 5.4 rebounds while earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors.

"As long as I can remember, I've wanted to be an NBA player—not just an NBA player, but an NBA All-Star," Brazdeikis told ESPN's Jonathan Givony. "My intent is to be drafted this year as high as I can be and start my journey."

Brazdeikis is currently considered a second-round pick and is No. 48 on ESPN's top 100 list.

Poole and Matthews also plan to sign with an agent and are each considered borderline second-round picks, coming in at Nos. 68 and 69, respectively, on ESPN's rankings. Poole has two years of eligibility remaining, while Matthews has one.

Under new NCAA rules, players are allowed to sign with agents and retain their eligibility. Those agents can pay for meals, housing, etc. during the draft process, and players who go undrafted can retain their eligibility. This is a change from previous years, where signing with an agent would automatically end a player's college career.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.