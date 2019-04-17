Biggest Offseason Acquisition for Every NFL Team

31 of 32

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

This was a tossup between wide receiver Adam Humphries and guard Rodger Saffold, both of whom should make life a hell of a lot easier on Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in 2019.

It might be a make-or-break season for Mariota, who has lacked durability and consistency and is now entering a contract year at age 25. But while the 2015 No. 2 overall pick has almost always had good offensive tackles protecting him against edge-rushers and relatively talented receivers out wide, Mariota could use the support of both an established veteran guard and a reliable slot receiver. That's what he's getting with Saffold and Humphries, although we're giving the latter the edge here because the receiving corps was probably a weaker unit than the line to begin with.

Saffold takes over for Quinton Spain, who wasn't a standout left guard but was at least a steady presence there in recent years. It's been a while, though, since Mariota's benefited from a steady presence in the slot, where Humphries gained steam with a quietly strong 2018 campaign in Tampa.

The 25-year-old has been steadily improving throughout his career, and he set career highs with 76 catches, 816 yards and five touchdowns while hauling in 72.4 percent of the passes thrown his way in 2018. Look for him to build on that in Nashville.