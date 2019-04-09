Ousmane Dembele Cleared for UCL Tie vs. Manchester United After Thigh Injury

VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United's task against Barcelona in the 2019 UEFA Champions League quarter-final has just got a lot harder after Ousmane Dembele was passed fit to play in Wednesday's first leg at Old Trafford.

Barca confirmed the positive news about the France international forward's fitness via the club's official website on Tuesday. Dembele had been a doubt with a thigh problem, but his presence in the squad gives United one more feared attacker to try and defend against.

The task of subduing prolific duo Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez already appeared daunting enough. They have been tearing defences apart in La Liga:

Messi has also added eight goals in Europe's premier club competition to his season's tally. His efforts include a brilliant brace to beat Lyon in the last round, making some of United's pre-match bravado tough to figure out.

Dembele also scored against Lyon before picking up another injury. Fitness problems and inconsistency have so far defined his time at the Camp Nou, yet there's no doubt the gifted 21-year-old is a match-winner at the highest level when on form.

Manager Ernesto Valverde must decide whether to reintroduce the mercurial former Borussia Dortmund star for Barca's biggest game of the season.

He had hinted he may not risk Dembele the way he had to following a goalless first-leg draw with Lyon in the Round of 16, per The Sun's Dave Fraser: "It's not the same situation against Lyon, it's not the second leg, we have to be aware in the last game we perhaps forced it a little. We're not going to run that risk this time in case it reoccurs."

If he defers to caution, Valverde could instead deploy ex-Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho wide or maintain Messi and Suarez as a front two against a United back line still suspect despite the upturn in results since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho in the dugout.

The Blaugrana have never won at Old Trafford, but do have the psychological edge of beating the Red Devils twice in the final, in 2009 and 2011, with Messi scoring in both games. Having a full contingent of attacking talent gives Valverde a great chance to reverse history.