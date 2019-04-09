Johnny Gargano, AEW's New Signing, Chris Jericho Jabs Conor McGregor in Roundup

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Gargano Considers NXT Part of Main Roster

The term "main roster" isn't limited to only Raw and SmackDown Live in the mind of NXT champion Johnny Gargano.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Gargano said it irks him when fans don't consider NXT to be on par with WWE's other brands:

"I get the question a lot of 'when are you going to the main roster?' and I absolutely hate that question. I hate it so much. I get tweeted that a lot and people say, 'I can't wait to see you on the main roster,' and I tell them you are seeing me on the main roster. NXT is the main roster.

"I do believe that Raw, SmackDown and NXT are the three brands and I think that people can come from Raw or SmackDown to NXT and I think that people from NXT can go to Raw or SmackDown. It's very interchangeable. Obviously, there are different worlds there in people's minds but for me, this is my main roster title. This is my main roster moment.

"NXT to me is the hottest thing going not just in WWE but all across professional wrestling. I think NXT is the hottest brand in sports entertainment and I'm not just saying that because I am biased, I'm not just saying that because I'm me, I'm saying that because I was at TakeOver. I watched the show. I'd put TakeOvers up against anything in the world."

Gargano finally reached the top of the NXT mountain at NXT TakeOver: New York on Friday when he beat Adam Cole in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match to win the NXT Championship vacated by the injured Tommaso Ciampa.

During his nearly four-year run in NXT, Gargano has held every major men's championship, including the North American and NXT Tag Team titles.

Now that he is the NXT champion, it seems likely that Gargano will be sticking with NXT for the foreseeable future. It wasn't long ago that his time in NXT appeared to be up, as he and Ciampa competed as a tag team on Raw and SmackDown.

With Ciampa injured, Gargano stopped appearing on Raw and SmackDown and went back to competing on NXT full-time.

There is little doubt that NXT TakeOver was the highlight of WrestleMania week in the New York-New Jersey area, and Gargano's performance was a big reason for that.

AEW Signs Hikaru Shida

All Elite Wrestling announced another addition to its growing women's division Tuesday.

AEW revealed that is has come to terms with Japanese wrestler Hikaru Shida:

The 30-year-old Shida is a 10-plus-year veteran who has competed in several different promotions, including Shimmer, Ice Ribbon, Oz Academy, Pro Wrestling Wave, Reina X World, Revolution Championship Wrestling and Sendai Girls' Pro Wrestling.

Much of her success has come as a tag team wrestler, but she is also a one-time ICEx60 champion and one-time Wave Single champion.

Shida has worked with many of the top Japanese women's wrestlers of all time, including Manami Toyota, Io Shirai, Meiko Satomura, Hiroyo Matsumoto and fellow AEW signee Aja Kong.

Shida actually teamed with Kong, meaning they could join forces again if AEW decides to institute a women's tag team division.

With a women's division that now includes Shida, Kong, Britt Baker, Brandi Rhodes and Allie, among others, AEW already has a roster that can stack up to most other women's divisions in the world of professional wrestling.

Jericho Corrects McGregor

AEW star Chris Jericho took retired UFC fighter Conor McGregor to school Monday on Twitter.

After Becky Lynch beat Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the main event of WrestleMania 35 to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships, McGregor congratulated Lynch:

McGregor received some backlash for calling Becky WWE's first "champ champ" since Jericho won both the WWE and WCW Championships by beating "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock at Vengeance 2001.

McGregor attempted to explain his stance, but Jericho shot down the explanation and took the smack talk to the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion:

With McGregor recently retiring from UFC, there has been some speculation about him trying his hand at pro wrestling. That was fueled further by his tweet to The Man.

A McGregor vs. Jericho feud would likely do huge business given their charisma and speaking ability, but McGregor would have to sign with AEW in order to make that happen.

Rousey has shown that the transition from UFC to WWE can be made almost seamlessly, and if McGregor decides to follow in her footsteps, there is little doubt that he could become a major wrestling star in his own right.

