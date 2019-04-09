Grizzlies Assistant Nick Van Exel Reportedly Interested in Cincinnati HC Job

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

MEMPHIS, TN - MARCH 18: Nick Van Exel looks on during a team practice on March 20, 2018 at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)
Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Nick Van Exel is interested in the Cincinnati Bearcats' vacant head-coaching position after Mick Cronin left for UCLA on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Van Exel played two seasons at Cincinnati from 1991 to 1993.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

