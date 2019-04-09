Grizzlies Assistant Nick Van Exel Reportedly Interested in Cincinnati HC Job

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Memphis Grizzlies assistant coach Nick Van Exel is interested in the Cincinnati Bearcats' vacant head-coaching position after Mick Cronin left for UCLA on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Van Exel played two seasons at Cincinnati from 1991 to 1993.

