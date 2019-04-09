Look: Red Sox Reveal 2018 World Series Rings Ahead of Home Opener

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox revealed their championship rings from last season's World Series title Tuesday:

That's some serious bling. According to CBS Boston: "The ring contains 185 total stones, representing 162 regular-season games, 14 postseason games and the nine World Series titles in franchise history. The ring has 15 carats of gems, including 4.5 carats of diamond, 6.5 carats of sapphires and 4.0 carats of rubies."

The rings will be presented to the players, coaches and organizational members before the team's 2 p.m. ET home opener Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. While Boston's title defense has gotten off to a rough start at 3-8, a bit of championship jewelry should put everybody in better spirits.