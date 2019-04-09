Look: Red Sox Reveal 2018 World Series Rings Ahead of Home Opener

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: A grounds crew member works on home plate before the home opener between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox revealed their championship rings from last season's World Series title Tuesday:

That's some serious bling. According to CBS Boston: "The ring contains 185 total stones, representing 162 regular-season games, 14 postseason games and the nine World Series titles in franchise history. The ring has 15 carats of gems, including 4.5 carats of diamond, 6.5 carats of sapphires and 4.0 carats of rubies."

The rings will be presented to the players, coaches and organizational members before the team's 2 p.m. ET home opener Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. While Boston's title defense has gotten off to a rough start at 3-8, a bit of championship jewelry should put everybody in better spirits.

Related

    Puig, Archer Suspended

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Puig, Archer Suspended

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Stomach Bug Played Role in Sale’s Velocity Drop

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Stomach Bug Played Role in Sale’s Velocity Drop

    Dakota Randall
    via NESN.com

    Sox Thought Johnson’s Elbow Injury Was Season-Ending

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Sox Thought Johnson’s Elbow Injury Was Season-Ending

    Dakota Randall
    via NESN.com

    Can the Red Sox Repeat Despite Their Rocky Start?

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Can the Red Sox Repeat Despite Their Rocky Start?

    David Schoenfield
    via ESPN.com