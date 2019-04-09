49ers Rumors: SF 'Showing Interest' in Patriots FA Kicker Stephen Gostkowski

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Despite having one good kicker on their roster, the San Francisco 49ers could be in the market for free agent Stephen Gostkowski.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, the 49ers are "showing interest" in Gostkowski after the New England Patriots opted to let him test the market.

The 49ers seemed like they were set at kicker after placing the franchise tag on Robbie Gould in February.

Gould has yet to sign his one-year tender, with Maiocco noting the former All-Pro kicker and 49ers are "at odds" over the franchise deal because he wants to "explore his options as a free agent."

San Francisco General manager John Lynch told reporters at the NFL owners meetings last month the team is still hoping to work out a multi-year deal with Gould.

Gould has had a successful two-year stint with the 49ers. He led the league with 39 field goals made in 2017 and made 97.1 percent of his attempts last season.

If the 49ers opt to rescind Gould's franchise tender, Gostkowski would be a solid backup plan. The 35-year-old made 84.4 percent of his field-goal attempts for the Patriots in 2018 and has missed just seven extra-points in 649 attempts in 13 seasons.