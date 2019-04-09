Tony Romo Says Dirk Nowitzki 'Is and Will Always Be the Dallas Mavericks'April 9, 2019
The 2018-19 season is expected to be the last for Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, and Tony Romo is sad to see him go.
The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS broadcaster told Todd Archer of ESPN.com that Nowitzki will always be the face of the Mavericks and a community pillar in Dallas:
"Dirk Nowitzki is and will always be the Dallas Mavericks, the way we talk about the Roger Staubachs, Troy Aikmans, Michael Irvins, Emmitt Smiths and Bob Lillys. You just don't find in life somebody that you would argue is a top-10 player in the history of their sport—and I can argue after getting to know him and his wife, Jessica, through the years—that [he] might be better off the court. He's exemplified everything that Dallas and this community is about. He is genuine. He is real. He is caring. And he's 7-feet tall. Good luck finding that again."
Nowitzki's place in the Hall of Fame is secure. The 40-year-old is an NBA champion, a 14-time All-Star and a four-time first-team All-NBA selection. He's played the third most games (1,520) in NBA history, has scored the sixth most points ever (31,510) and has shot a cool 38.1 percent from three in his career.
He is arguably the original stretch-4, changing the power forward position forever. And he'll never be forgotten in Dallas, a football town that fell in love with a tall, German sharpshooter.
