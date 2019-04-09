Report: LeBron James Lost Young Lakers' Trust Amid Anthony Davis Trade Drama

Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

LeBron James reportedly lost the trust of his younger Los Angeles Lakers teammates after rumors spread about a potential trade for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis ahead of the Feb. 7 deadline.

Many of the Lakers' young assets were rumored to be included in a trade for Davis, and Bill Oram of The Athletic reported Tuesday that it caused a "schism" in the locker room: "It was apparent that the young players no longer trusted James, believing he was operating behind the scenes to get them traded to New Orleans."

