Report: LeBron James Lost Young Lakers' Trust Amid Anthony Davis Trade Drama

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during a timeout in the first half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on April 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)
Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

LeBron James reportedly lost the trust of his younger Los Angeles Lakers teammates after rumors spread about a potential trade for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis ahead of the Feb. 7 deadline.

Many of the Lakers' young assets were rumored to be included in a trade for Davis, and Bill Oram of The Athletic reported Tuesday that it caused a "schism" in the locker room: "It was apparent that the young players no longer trusted James, believing he was operating behind the scenes to get them traded to New Orleans."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

