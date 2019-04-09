Lakers HC Rumors: LA Reached Out to Jason Kidd Midseason Amid Luke Walton Buzz

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, in Washington. The Bucks won 104-95. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers reached out to former Milwaukee Bucks coach Jason Kidd earlier this season to gauge his interest in the team's potential head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic's Frank Isola (h/t The Athletic's Bill Oram).

Oram noted, though, that a "high-ranking Lakers official" has denied that report.

                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

