Red Sox News: Dustin Pedroia Activated from IL, Tzu-Wei Lin Optioned to Triple-A

The Boston Red Sox have activated second baseman Dustin Pedroia (left knee) from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Infielder Tzu-Wei Lin has been optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.

