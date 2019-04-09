Red Sox News: Dustin Pedroia Activated from IL, Tzu-Wei Lin Optioned to Triple-A

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia flies out to right field in the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox have activated second baseman Dustin Pedroia (left knee) from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Infielder Tzu-Wei Lin has been optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

