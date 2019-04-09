Masters Odds 2019: Predictions for Top Favorites Heading into Augusta

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Some of the most recognizable players in golf are expected to be at the top of the leaderboard for all four rounds of The Masters.

Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose are among the favorites to win the green jacket, and there's a possibility Tiger Woods could be in the mix for the first major crown of the season as well.

Most of the favorites have major victories on their resumes, but McIlroy, Johnson and Rose haven't won at Augusta National Golf Club.

Of the 10 golfers with the best odds to win the tournament, only Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth have donned the green jacket on Sunday night at Augusta.

Predictions for Top Favorites

Odds via Oddschecker.

Rory McIlroy (+700; bet $100 to win $700)

McIlroy enters Augusta as one of the most in-form golfers in the world.

The four-time major champion won The Players Championship, took second at the World Golf Championships event in Mexico and has four other top-10 finishes in stroke-play competition this season.

If that isn't enough to convince you that McIlroy is the man to beat at Augusta, he's finished in the top 10 in the last five Masters.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The best finish of that collection was fourth place in 2015, when he shot a 68 and 66 in the final two rounds to land six strokes back of Spieth.

In order to complete his career Grand Slam, McIlroy needs a pair of weekend rounds similar to 2015 to fend off all challengers.

But of course, that requires McIlroy to be near the top of the leaderboard through two rounds, which is where he was a year ago before a final-round 74 cost him a shot at the green jacket.

Experience from past success at Augusta should help McIlroy contend for the title, and if he puts together a handful of rounds in the 60s like he has throughout the season, he will capture his first Masters title.

Prediction: Champion

Dustin Johnson (+1100)

Johnson is one of the few golfers in the field at Augusta with form and past success at Augusta comparable to McIlroy.

The one-time major champion won the World Golf Championships event in Mexico, tied for fifth at The Players Championship and landed in a tie for sixth at the Valspar Championship in the buildup to The Masters.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

In those three tournaments, Johnson carded 11 rounds in the 60s, with the only outlier being the 74 he shot in the final round at the Valspar.

That form alone makes you believe Johnson can take home his second major title to add to his 2016 U.S. Open crown.

The 34-year-old's status as second favorite is reinforced by three straight top-10 finishes at The Masters.

But in order to take down McIlroy, Johnson has to shoot better than he did a year ago at Augusta, when a first-round 73 and third-round 71 set him back from chasing the leaders.

Johnson needs to consistently shoot in the 60s and has to make a few clutch shots on the weekend to sit near the top of the leaderboard, but even that might not be enough to hold off the red-hot McIlroy.

Prediction: Third place

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.