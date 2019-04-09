Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sees Paul Pogba Playing for Manchester United Next Season

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Paul Pogba of Manchester United walks out to train during the Manchester United training session ahead of the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final First Leg match between Manchester United v FC Barcelona at Aon Training Complex on April 09, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects to see Paul Pogba at Old Trafford next season amid reported interest from Real Madrid

Solskjaer spoke ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Per Charlotte Duncker and Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News, he said: "Paul is looking forward to tomorrow. He is only focused on playing well tomorrow, I cannot see him not playing for Manchester United next season."

                    

