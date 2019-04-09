Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Sees Paul Pogba Playing for Manchester United Next Season

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects to see Paul Pogba at Old Trafford next season amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Solskjaer spoke ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Champions League clash with Barcelona.

Per Charlotte Duncker and Richard Fay of the Manchester Evening News, he said: "Paul is looking forward to tomorrow. He is only focused on playing well tomorrow, I cannot see him not playing for Manchester United next season."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.