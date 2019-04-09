Kellie Harper Reportedly Will Be Named Tennessee Lady Vols Head Coach

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The University of Tennessee has reportedly tabbed Kellie Harper as the school's next head women's basketball coach.

ESPN's Chris Low (h/t Mechelle Voepel) confirmed a report from Fox News Knoxville on Monday that Tennessee plans to hire Harper after firing Holly Warlick last month.

Harper led Missouri State to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA women's tournament this season and previously won three national championships as a player at Tennessee in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

The 41-year-old Harper has been a collegiate head coach since getting hired by Western Carolina in 2004. She led the team to two NCAA tournament appearances and two NIT berths in five seasons before replacing legendary coach Kay Yow at NC State in 2009.

During her four seasons at NC State, Harper reached the NCAA tournament only one time and had just two winning seasons.

Following her firing in 2013, Harper was hired by Missouri State. In six seasons at the school, Harper took the Lady Bears to the NCAA tournament twice and the NIT on three occasions. She helped Missouri State finish 25-10 in 2018-19 with wins over No. 6 DePaul and No. 3 Iowa State in the NCAA tournament as a No. 11 seed before falling to second-seeded Stanford in the Sweet 16.

During her 15-year head coaching career, Harper owns a 285-208 record with five trips to the NCAA tournament.

Tennessee was once the most dominant program in women's college basketball, but the Lady Vols have not won a national title since 2008. Overall, Tennessee has eight national championships and 18 Final Four appearances to its credit.

Only UConn (11) has more all-time national titles than Tennessee.

The Lady Vols have been on the decline since the retirement of the late Pat Summit in 2012. Warlick took over as Tennessee's head coach in 2012, and while she led the Lady Vols to the NCAA tournament in each of her seven seasons at the helm, they never made it past the Elite Eight.

After losing in the second round of the tournament in both 2017 and 2018, Tennessee was ousted in the first round in 2019 by UCLA. The Lady Vols went just 19-13 on the season, marking the first time they didn't win at least 20 games in a season since 1975-76.

As a point guard under her maiden name of Kellie Jolly, Harper played under Summit and Warlick, who was Summit's head assistant.