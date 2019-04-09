10 Moments of WWE WrestleMania 35 Week That Will Go Down in History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Every year, WrestleMania weekend provides fans with moments that help define that year's event.

The 2019 weekend was no different.

With NXT TakeOver: New York, the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the Showcase of the Immortals making up a jam-packed slate from WWE, there were more than a few occurrences to choose from.

Championship victories, jaw-dropping high spots, an unexpected return and a heartfelt tribute are just a few of these 10 moments from WrestleMania weekend that will live forever.