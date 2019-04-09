10 Moments of WWE WrestleMania 35 Week That Will Go Down in History

10 Moments of WWE WrestleMania 35 Week That Will Go Down in HistoryApril 9, 2019
Every year, WrestleMania weekend provides fans with moments that help define that year's event.
The 2019 weekend was no different.
With NXT TakeOver: New York, the annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the Showcase of the Immortals making up a jam-packed slate from WWE, there were more than a few occurrences to choose from.
Championship victories, jaw-dropping high spots, an unexpected return and a heartfelt tribute are just a few of these 10 moments from WrestleMania weekend that will live forever.
10. Stacy Keibler Returns to WWE After 13 Years
Torrie Wilson delivered one of the best, most confident and inspirational Hall of Fame speeches in the history of the ceremony Saturday night but it was the return of Stacy Keibler after 13 years to induct her that stands out even more.
The former WCW Nitro girl and one of the defining faces of an era in women's wrestling, the wildly popular Superstar received a warm welcome from fans happy to see her back on WWE programming.
Considering her contributions to WWE were relatively equal to those of Wilson's, do not be surprised to see the former Duchess of Dudleyville enshrined sooner than later.
9. An Awesome Superplex
The brawl between The Miz and Shane McMahon took the former tag team partners all over MetLife Stadium but it was their climb to the top of lighting rigging that set up the most memorable moment of their Falls Count Anywhere match.
Teetering near the edge, McMahon begged off. Driven by rage and revenge, Miz set him up for and delivered a superplex from the scaffolding to the ground below.
McMahon would still win the match after landing with his arm draped over Miz, but the high spot was the stuff of WrestleMania lore and another addition to McMahon's "I'll fall off anything in a big-match" highlight reel.
8. An IIconic Championship Win
The Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania may have been built on Beth Phoenix's return, Sasha Banks and Bayley's unwavering confidence in their ability to retain and Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka's ruthless aggression but it was The IIconic's Billie Kay and Peyton Royce who got the last laugh Sunday night in East Rutherford.
The lifelong friends from Australia capitalized on an opening, sending a rolling Phoenix to the floor and pinning Bayley to win the titles. Their emotional celebration, tears flowing down their faces, represented the culmination of years of hard work and dedication to each other.
Like so many at this year's show, it was a feel-good moment that rewarded one of the most charismatic duos in the entire company for their ability to get over with the masses even when WWE Creative was not devoted to pushing them.
7. Kurt Angle Walks That Aisle One Last Time
Say what you will about Kurt Angle's last match, a loss to Baron Corbin, but the moment in which he walked the aisle one last time as fans lovingly showered him with chants of "you suck" was a suitable conclusion to one of the greatest careers in WWE history.
Angle probably deserved even better than that but the icon standing on a stage WWE has been able to build and sustain on the back of some of his most iconic bouts was as close to a storybook ending as we were going to get here in 2019.
6. Seth Rollins Slays the Beast
WrestleMania 35 wasted little time creating moments that will live a lifetime as Seth Rollins defeated Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Championship in the opening match of the night.
It was not easy. Rollins endured a brutal beating that left his back black, blue and welted.
Ever the resilient competitor, he fought through the agony just long enough to deliver an undetected low blow and three consecutive stomps to win the title and pop the crowd.
Fireworks exploded into the evening sky and Rollins stood atop the WrestleMania stage, championship gold in his grasp, for the second time in his career.
5. A Cowardly Attack
The cowardly attack by a fan on Bret Hart during the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony does not deserve further publicity.
To continue covering it only lends attention to the assailant. To pretend it was not a newsworthy moment that will alter the layout of the Hall of Fame ceremony for years to come, though, would be irresponsible.
It was a scary and disrespectful moment but as he had done so many times in matches with Mr. Perfect, Shawn Michaels, Diesel, The Undertaker and his brother Owen, Hart recovered and delivered a hell of a speech in honor of his team with the late Jim Neidhart.
If there was a positive of the fans' tackling of The Hitman and his niece Natalya, it is the manner in which the wrestling brother and sisterhood hit the stage to make the save and clear the attacker out.
4. A Hall of Fame Tribute to the Ninth Wonder of the World
D-Generation X provided fans with one of the most entertaining, funny and engaging speeches in recent memory Saturday at the Hall of Fame induction ceremony but it was the emotional tribute paid by the group to the late Chyna that stood out as the most memorable moment.
The Ninth Wonder of the World has long been omitted from the Hall of Fame for reasons that had nothing to do with her many, undisputed contributions to wrestling. A trailblazer for women in the industry, she absolutely deserved the recognition and induction.
The emotion that overcame Sean Waltman and Triple H as they discussed her was evidence of how important she was to the group and to the individuals who made it up.
3. Johnny Champion
For over two years, fans of NXT watched as Johnny Gargano's journey through the brand. It was a journey defined by heartbreak and betrayal, bitter disappointment and frustrating defeats. Despite it all, he never stopped chasing his dream of winning the NXT Championship.
When former partner and hated rival Tommaso Ciampa was forced to relinquish the title due to injury, Gargano found himself booked against Adam Cole at TakeOver: New York in a Best 2-out-of-3 Falls match.
In a legitimate Match of the Year contender, Gargano overcame a very game Cole and interference from Undisputed Era to capture the NXT Championship in the emotional culmination of his winding road to the top of the NXT mountain.
He celebrated with family and friends before being joined by the aforementioned Ciampa. In an unforgettable moment, he embraced The Blackheart to close out the show, putting an end to their epic program.
2. The Man Takes All
For eight months, Becky Lynch was the hottest and most popular performer in sports entertainment. She developed an on-screen persona of The Man and broke out, eclipsing even the most over male Superstar and becoming the centerpiece of WWE television.
Sunday night at WrestleMania, Lynch enjoyed her coronation in front of 80,000+ rabid fans when she pinned Ronda Rousey to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.
The coolest part, she did it unabashedly herself.
She didn't have the legendary Joan Jett awesomely play her to the ring like Rousey. She did not arrive in a helicopter ala Ric Flair in 1985 like Charlotte did. Lynch walked the aisle as she has thousands of times over the years, kicked some ass and used a basic wrestling counter to win the title.
It was no-frills, no-nonsense, all The Man, and it will live forever in the WrestleMania annals.
1. Kofi Kingston's Emotional Victory
When all is said and done, WrestleMania 35 will be defined by the most memorable and emotional moment of the entire weekend: Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship victory over Daniel Bryan.
The images of Kingston embraced by a tearful Xavier Woods and Big E, his sons joining their elated father in the ring and holding up the title, and the pure joy adorning the faces of the WWE Universe are etched vividly in the minds of the audience.
It was one of those feel-good moments wrestling fans live for. Like Randy Savage's reunion with Elizabeth in 1991, Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero's embrace in 2004 and Daniel Bryan's triumphant WrestleMania XXX, Kingston's win will live forever as a reminder of why, at its very best, there is no art form more rawly emotional and engrossing than pro wrestling.