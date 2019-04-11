NFL Prospects Who Could See Draft-Day Slides

NFL Prospects Who Could See Draft-Day SlidesApril 11, 2019
Draft-day slides make for some of the most dramatic moments in the NFL draft.
The 2019 draft won't be any different.
While they're unfortunate for the prospects sitting in the green room and waiting longer than expected, draft-day slides always become one of the biggest stories.
These slides happen for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, a run at other positions pushes an acclaimed name down the board. Other times, the media and national perception have been far removed from how the NFL feels about a prospect. A poor draft journey leading to the big day doesn't help, either. These hiccups can range from problematic combine performances to struggles at pro days and with interviews.
These are the prospects who could slide as the first round unfolds on April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State
Brian Burns put on a show at the scouting combine and emerged as one of its biggest winners, an impressive feat considering the defensive depth of the class.
But will it translate on the field?
Burns needed that performance to at least keep his stock steady. He arrived bulked up compared to his collegiate days, measuring 6'5" and 249 pounds. He then ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds, which ranked third among edge-rushers.
On paper, Burns' weight gain is a positive, but he might find himself reserved for a situational pass-rushing role and occasionally spying quarterbacks like he did in college. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares him to Leonard Floyd of the Chicago Bears, which isn't a great sign considering 2016's ninth overall pick only has exceeded five sacks in one season so far.
In a draft class as rich as this when it comes to pressure creators (Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams, Josh Allen, Ed Oliver, Montez Sweat, etc.), Burns' measurables and numbers stack up favorably, but he might slide down the board despite recent media hype.
Draft Projection: Top 25
Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama
Jonah Williams out of Alabama looked like a shoo-in as the best offensive lineman as the process started.
But said process has diminished Williams' stock a tad.
Williams looked good at the combine at 6'4" and 302 pounds, but a 33⅝" arm-length measurement hinted at the possibility he'd be best served as a guard at the next level rather than a tackle. Meanwhile, a surefire first-round tackle like Jawaan Taylor and an underrated fast-riser like Dalton Risner commanded the spotlight.
Granted, there is nothing wrong with a move inside. Look at what a scout told Bleacher Report's Matt Miller: "I know some teams think he's a guard, others a tackle, but I think we'd put him at center, and he'd be an All-Pro there. Quenton Nelson-type impact, but at center."
Unfortunately for Williams, this could be the difference between top-10 placement and falling well down into the depths of the first round. It only takes one team to love him as a tackle and change this, but Williams could be in for a slide the broadcasts will play up as a surprise.
Draft Projection: Mid-20s
Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida
Jachai Polite could fall even further than expected.
The Florida product had a miserable combine in large part because he failed to match expectations. On film, he cruised through the SEC while looking like a dominant edge player who would crush workouts.
Instead, he was 6'3" and 258 pounds with underwhelming numbers in the 40-yard dash (4.84 seconds) and vertical jump (32 inches).
To make matters worse, interviews apparently didn't go well, as a scout told Miller: "[Polite] might not even go in the second round. It's bad, man."
To his credit, Polite said the following, according to Kalyn Kahler of The MMQB: "I just wasn't ready at all. I wasn't ready mentally, to be honest. It was more intimidating, for sure. And I took the criticism too personally. I took it the wrong way."
Polite then continued the downward trend with a pro day during which he couldn't even run the 40 a second time because of an injury. At this point, a fall from top-15 status to the bottom of the first round would be generous; Polite could tumble well out of the round and beyond.
Draft Projection: Round 2
Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama
Deionte Thompson is the best safety in the class...but he could fall out of the first round.
Blame the NFL as a whole. The safety market bottomed out this offseason with a ton of big names hitting the open market. The Washington Redskins gave Landon Collins $84 million over six years. Earl Thomas got $55 million in Baltimore. Tyrann Mathieu and LaMarcus Joyner, $42 million. Five more checked in at $22 million or more.
Even worse for draft hopefuls, quality free agents like Eric Berry and Tre Boston remain available.
Indeed, this has little to do with Thompson himself, though a February wrist surgery doesn't help. He's got good range to play deep down the field and fits in today's NFL well.
But it might not matter. Even the uber-talented Derwin James almost fell out of the top 20 an offseason ago, and Thompson isn't close to that caliber of a prospect. Thompson is just a first-round prospect entering the league at the wrong time.
Draft Projection: Round 2
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
D.K. Metcalf had an amazing combine. But that isn't always enough.
It is impressive that he's 6'3", 228 pounds and can run a 4.33-second 40-yard dash with a 40.5-inch vertical. However, Metcalf underwhelmed in agility drills in short space, which hints at trouble creating separation.
At Ole Miss, he wasn't even the team's leading receiver last year behind A.J. Brown and DaMarkus Lodge. Ditto for the year prior. Typically, these incredible numbers would suggest similar production.
ESPN's Todd McShay brought up the problems with his times in agility drills, according to Joe Fann of 49ers.com: "When you look at those numbers, it's easy to get caught up in them. But I do think that aspect of his game will have to improve in order for him to become a more complete receiver in the NFL."
Production isn't the No. 1 requisite for a first-round prospect, either. But some of these subtle shortcomings the media will gloss over while hyping up the notables are interesting. At the same time, wideouts like Hakeem Butler, N'Keal Harry and even Metcalf's teammate Brown have been steadily on the rise.
Keep in mind this is a defensive-minded draft, and even a year ago when it wasn't, only two wideouts came off the board in the first round. Metcalf might have a longer wait in the green room than expected.
Draft Projection: Mid-20s
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
Out of all the quarterbacks, it was hard to see a potential fall coming for Dwayne Haskins.
Haskins seemingly has it all. He's 6'3" and 231 pounds with a superb arm for tight throws. He put up 50 touchdown passes a season ago. Little in the way of negatives has crept up during the draft process.
Yet so it goes sometimes. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com shared a head-turning note: "After speaking with a few different teams, I definitely get the feeling that Dwayne Haskins draft stock was more media created than team driven. I see Haskins falling on draft day and I think the chances are increasing that he is not the second QB off the board."
Peter King of Pro Football Talk added to the idea: "In fact, I keep hearing Dwayne Haskins is sinking, and may be the fourth passer picked in this draft."
Elaborate smoke-screen campaign by a team that hopes Haskins falls? Maybe. But there is some important context to consider. Haskins only did his damage over one season. Drew Lock started three years and change at Missouri. Daniel Jones did for three years at Duke with some of the prettiest mechanics to enter the draft in years.
Teams gambling three to five years on a rookie passer might be skittish about Haskins' inexperience, which could push him down the ranks far enough to come off the board right near the end of the opening round.
Draft Projection: Top 15-20