NFL Prospects Who Could See Draft-Day Slides

Draft-day slides make for some of the most dramatic moments in the NFL draft.

The 2019 draft won't be any different.

While they're unfortunate for the prospects sitting in the green room and waiting longer than expected, draft-day slides always become one of the biggest stories.

These slides happen for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, a run at other positions pushes an acclaimed name down the board. Other times, the media and national perception have been far removed from how the NFL feels about a prospect. A poor draft journey leading to the big day doesn't help, either. These hiccups can range from problematic combine performances to struggles at pro days and with interviews.

These are the prospects who could slide as the first round unfolds on April 25 in Nashville, Tennessee.