Callum Hudson-Odoi Says Eden Hazard Is a 'Superb Role Model' After West Ham Win

Callum Hudson-Odoi Says Eden Hazard Is a 'Superb Role Model' After West Ham WinApril 9, 2019
Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has heaped praise on his team-mate Eden Hazard following his masterclass against West Ham in the Premier League on Monday.
Hazard turned in one of the best individual displays of the season at Stamford Bridge in the 2-0 win, grabbing both goals and lighting up the game with numerous moments of quality.
Speaking after the match, Hudson-Odoi, who started on the right wing, said he was amazed by the manner of the left wing's performance and said the Belgium international is someone he looks up to, per Chelsea TV (h/t Goal):
"All I can say to you is that I watched the whole thing and my mouth was like [wide open], the whole way through. It was crazy, he is an exceptional player. You know his qualities. He is a great player and I expect stuff like that from him anyway.
"I am always watching and learning from stuff that he does in training and games, so watching someone like that he's like a superb role model and idol to look up to."
In a season of brilliant performances from Hazard, Monday's match against West Ham stands out as his best of the campaign. Coral provided the numbers behind his inspired display:
Coral @Coral
Eden Hazard for Chelsea against West Ham: Most touches (86) Most take-ons won (8) Most chances created (5) Most shots (4) Most shots on target (3) Most goals (2) Unstoppable. https://t.co/MrJdIAiZrx
While there were numerous moments that made the Stamford Bridge crowd leap to their feet, Hazard's first goal will live long in memory. The Belgian shimmied past a number of West Ham challenges, showcasing incredible balance and remarkable composure to finish.
The forward discussed his thinking throughout the slaloming run:
Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC
'I didn't have any solution, so I just did it myself!' 🤣 @HazardEden10 talks us through last night's incredible goal! https://t.co/vw5q86gp9P
Afterwards, former England defenders Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville broke down the performance of Hazard and what could come next for him:
Sky Sports MNF @SkySportsMNF
"Hazard is too good for Chelsea" 😬 @GNev2 and @Carra23 reflect on Eden Hazard's display v West Ham. More: https://t.co/cFqigMOQD4 https://t.co/nGto1hT6FB
At the moment, it would be a surprise if the 28-year-old was a Chelsea player next season, as he heads into the summer with just one year remaining on his current contract.
Speculation about a possible move to Real Madrid is beginning to gather pace. According to Sky Sports News, Los Blancos are "increasingly confident" of agreeing a £100 million deal with Chelsea to sign Hazard this summer.
Hazard was coy when asked about the speculation after the game on Monday:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Hazard when asked about West Ham fans chanting he’s off to Madrid: “They are wrong! I’m just focused on this season” #cfc
If Madrid were able to do a deal for the former Lille man in the summer, they'd be getting one of the most exciting players in European football:
Squawka Football @Squawka
@Coral @hazardeden10 @ChelseaFC Eden Hazard's dribbling in the Premier League: • 1407 take-ons attempted • 888 take-ons completed • 63.1% take-on success rate Unbelievable numbers. https://t.co/XW4QtDvQ4T
For Hudson-Odoi and the rest of the Chelsea squad, it would be a blow if Hazard did move on. The 18-year-old has also been linked with a possible transfer in recent months, with Bayern Munich reportedly seeing a £35 million offer turned down in January.
Hudson-Odoi's contract also expires at the end of next season, so the Blues have big issues to contend with this summer. However, while there appears a sense of resignation at Chelsea that Hazard will move on in the upcoming window, seeing Hudson-Odoi exit as well would leave plenty angry.
