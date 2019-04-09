Callum Hudson-Odoi Says Eden Hazard Is a 'Superb Role Model' After West Ham Win

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi has heaped praise on his team-mate Eden Hazard following his masterclass against West Ham in the Premier League on Monday.

Hazard turned in one of the best individual displays of the season at Stamford Bridge in the 2-0 win, grabbing both goals and lighting up the game with numerous moments of quality.

Speaking after the match, Hudson-Odoi, who started on the right wing, said he was amazed by the manner of the left wing's performance and said the Belgium international is someone he looks up to, per Chelsea TV (h/t Goal):

"All I can say to you is that I watched the whole thing and my mouth was like [wide open], the whole way through. It was crazy, he is an exceptional player. You know his qualities. He is a great player and I expect stuff like that from him anyway.

"I am always watching and learning from stuff that he does in training and games, so watching someone like that he's like a superb role model and idol to look up to."

In a season of brilliant performances from Hazard, Monday's match against West Ham stands out as his best of the campaign. Coral provided the numbers behind his inspired display:

While there were numerous moments that made the Stamford Bridge crowd leap to their feet, Hazard's first goal will live long in memory. The Belgian shimmied past a number of West Ham challenges, showcasing incredible balance and remarkable composure to finish.

The forward discussed his thinking throughout the slaloming run:

Afterwards, former England defenders Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville broke down the performance of Hazard and what could come next for him:

At the moment, it would be a surprise if the 28-year-old was a Chelsea player next season, as he heads into the summer with just one year remaining on his current contract.

Speculation about a possible move to Real Madrid is beginning to gather pace. According to Sky Sports News, Los Blancos are "increasingly confident" of agreeing a £100 million deal with Chelsea to sign Hazard this summer.

Hazard was coy when asked about the speculation after the game on Monday:

If Madrid were able to do a deal for the former Lille man in the summer, they'd be getting one of the most exciting players in European football:

For Hudson-Odoi and the rest of the Chelsea squad, it would be a blow if Hazard did move on. The 18-year-old has also been linked with a possible transfer in recent months, with Bayern Munich reportedly seeing a £35 million offer turned down in January.

Hudson-Odoi's contract also expires at the end of next season, so the Blues have big issues to contend with this summer. However, while there appears a sense of resignation at Chelsea that Hazard will move on in the upcoming window, seeing Hudson-Odoi exit as well would leave plenty angry.