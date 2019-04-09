Video: Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose Reunite the Shield After Raw

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

After Monday's episode of Raw went off the air, Dean Ambrose was given an emotional WWE sendoff alongside Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Earlier in the night, the WWE announced that Ambrose would be competing in his final match with the company. And then Bobby Lashley attacked him and put him through the announce table.

After Rollins and WWE champion Kofi Kingston beat The Bar in the main event of Raw, however, Rollins called for Reigns and Ambrose to make their way to the ring.

Rollins spoke eloquently about Ambrose and his importance to his career and WWE as a whole. Ambrose then took the mic to thank Rollins and Reigns, as well as the fans who backed him during his nearly seven years on WWE's main roster.

In January, WWE announced that Ambrose would not be renewing his contract with the company upon its expiration in April.

Monday's events seemed to confirm that Ambrose is leaving for at least some period of time, but it isn't yet known what his next step might be.

If the 33-year-old wants to continue wrestling, there will undoubtedly be a ton of companies interested in signing him. All Elite Wrestling, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling are just a few of the promotions that would benefit greatly from Ambrose's star power.

During his speech after Raw, Ambrose called Rollins and Reigns his best friends, which suggests a return to WWE at some point in the future could be in the cards.

Even if Ambrose never does step foot inside a WWE ring again, though, he has a Hall of Fame resume as a one-time WWE champion, one-time United States champion, three-time Intercontinental champion and two-time Raw Tag Team champion.

Ambrose's final moment was one last stand with his Shield brothers as their theme music played, and it marked the end of an era for one of the greatest stables in professional wrestling history.

