Ander Herrera Says He, Manchester United 'Not Thinking the Same' on New Contract

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has said he and the club are "not thinking the same" when it comes to a contract extension at Old Trafford.

Herrera's contract will expire at the end of the campaign, meaning the Red Devils may lose him for free.

Speaking about a possible renewal, the United man said he's not close to securing an extension yet and admitted he would be open to listening to offers from other clubs, per ABC (h/t Charlotte Duncker of the Manchester Evening News):

"I want to beat Barcelona [on Wednesday] and think about football. It is true that I have only two months of contract, and today Manchester United and I are not thinking the same and there is no renewal agreement, but my duty is to continue listening to United. ...

"I will listen to United, of course, but also to other clubs. I do not close doors."

Given his current contract situation, it's not a surprise to see clubs linked with a move for the Spain international.

According to Duncan Castles of the Daily Record, United are poised to lose Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Eduardo Fernandez-Abascal of ESPN FC wrote Herrera is "seriously considering" a proposal from the French club.

According to football editor Jon Birchall, the Red Devils fanbase is divided on whether the club should do all they can to keep Herrera:

If Herrera was to leave Old Trafford it would be a blow to the side, as he's established himself as a regular in the first team during his five years in Manchester. The United supporters have taken him to their hearts, as the 29-year-old meshes incision on the ball with intensity and aggression off it.

With those attributes in mind, he's been able to offer a fine foil for the likes of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic in central midfield.

Throughout his time in English football, Herrera has showcased an insatiable appetite for tackles:

Football writer Liam Canning thinks the Red Devils would be making an error if they didn't renew Herrera's contract:

With Solskjaer at the helm and seemingly keen to give young players a chance, getting a 29-year-old tied down on lucrative wages may not be at the top of the manager's priority list.

Even so, given the continued speculation linking Pogba with a move to Real Madrid, United might benefit from having a dependable and determined operator like Herrera around for longer yet. The decision is one of a number of significant ones the club needs to make during Solskjaer's first summer in charge.