Virginia Parade 2019: Route, Date, Time, TV Schedule, Live Stream and More

One year after they became the first top-seeded team to lose to a No. 16 seed, the Virginia Cavaliers gave their fans reason to celebrate like never before.

Following an 85-77 overtime victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2019 NCAA tournament title game, Virginia announced it will be celebrate its first men's basketball championship Saturday.

Celebration Information

Date: Saturday, April 13

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Scott Stadium

TV and Live Stream: Check local listings

*Details available on the Cavaliers' official website

It may not have been easy, but Virginia earned redemption.

History appeared to be on the verge of repeating itself early as Virginia fell behind 16th-seeded Gardner-Webb by 14 in the first half of its tournament opener. However, a strong second half helped the Cavaliers avoid another historic loss.

Following a 12-point victory over ninth-seeded Oklahoma in the second round, Virginia outlasted 12th-seeded Oregon for a 53-49 victory in the Sweet 16.

And while the Cavaliers were just seconds away from elimination against Purdue in the Elite Eight, they forced overtime at the buzzer and pulled out a stunning 80-75 victory.

The drama was far from over, though.

Virginia used a controversial no-call on a double dribble and a foul on a three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to beat the fifth-seeded Auburn Tigers in the Final Four, 63-62.

That set the stage for Monday's closing theatrics.

Although the Cavaliers controlled much of the title game and even led by as many as nine in the second half, they trailed the Red Raiders by three late. That's when De'Andre Hunter became the latest player to etch himself into Virginia lore as he knocked down the game-tying triple with 12.9 seconds to play.

Virginia would use an 11-0 run in overtime to pull away from Texas Tech.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, it marked the sixth time that a title-winner won multiple overtime games in a single NCAA tournament. ESPN Stats & Info also noted that the Cavaliers became just the fourth team to cut down the nets after being knocked out in the Round of 64 the previous year.

It marked the program's third Final Four and its first since 1984. Virginia had never appeared in a national championship game before 2019.

Tony Bennett's squad won a school-record 35 games while claiming a share of the ACC regular-season title. Both Hunter and junior guard Kyle Guy earned third-team All-America honors.