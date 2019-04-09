Video: Watch UVA Students Go Wild Celebrating NCAA Title Win in Charlottesville

Video: Watch UVA Students Go Wild Celebrating NCAA Title Win in CharlottesvilleApril 9, 2019
It was a night to remember in Charlottesville, Virginia, as the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball team won its first-ever national championship on Monday.
While the Cavaliers captured an 85-77 overtime victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Minneapolis, fans on the campus back home were more than ready to celebrate:
Edward Aschoff @AschoffESPN
Party time #NationalChampionship #Wahoos #Hoos @UVAMensHoops https://t.co/WByV7iejRN
That was just the start of a special night.
The celebration spilled onto the streets and lasted well into the wee hours of Tuesday morning:
Larry Sabato @LarrySabato
Sheer unadulterated joy on the @UVA Lawn and all around Charlottesville https://t.co/Rz7COD2zxK
Laura Perrot @LauraCPerrot
The scene on The Corner after #UVA beat #TexasTech in last night’s #NCAATournament2019! I’m LIVE this morning to give you a look at what The Corner looks like a few hours later. Way to go, Hoos!! @CBS19News https://t.co/GswD3U7mwq
What a difference a year makes, as this comes after Virginia became the first top-seeded squad to lose to a 16 seed in 2018.
We May Never See Another Run Like Virginia's