Video: Watch UVA Students Go Wild Celebrating NCAA Title Win in Charlottesville

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 08: A Virginia Cavaliers fan holds a sign after his teams 85-77 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

It was a night to remember in Charlottesville, Virginia, as the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball team won its first-ever national championship on Monday. 

While the Cavaliers captured an 85-77 overtime victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Minneapolis, fans on the campus back home were more than ready to celebrate:

That was just the start of a special night.

The celebration spilled onto the streets and lasted well into the wee hours of Tuesday morning:

What a difference a year makes, as this comes after Virginia became the first top-seeded squad to lose to a 16 seed in 2018.

