Video: Watch UVA Students Go Wild Celebrating NCAA Title Win in Charlottesville

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

It was a night to remember in Charlottesville, Virginia, as the Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball team won its first-ever national championship on Monday.

While the Cavaliers captured an 85-77 overtime victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders in Minneapolis, fans on the campus back home were more than ready to celebrate:

That was just the start of a special night.

The celebration spilled onto the streets and lasted well into the wee hours of Tuesday morning:

What a difference a year makes, as this comes after Virginia became the first top-seeded squad to lose to a 16 seed in 2018.