Police Confirm Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater Arrested for Drink-Driving

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Danny Drinkwater of Chelsea looks dejected following his side's defeat during the FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea midfield Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink-driving, it has been confirmed by police.

Per James Morris of the Evening Standard, the England international allegedly crashed his Land Rover in Cheshire in the early hours of Monday morning. A police statement said:

"A 29-year-old from Nether Alderley has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Cheshire.

"Danny Drinkwater was arrested shortly after 12.30 a.m. on Monday, April 8 following a one-vehicle collision on Ashley Road in Mere. He has been released on unconditional bail and is set to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 13."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

