Police Confirm Chelsea's Danny Drinkwater Arrested for Drink-Driving

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Chelsea midfield Danny Drinkwater has been charged with drink-driving, it has been confirmed by police.

Per James Morris of the Evening Standard, the England international allegedly crashed his Land Rover in Cheshire in the early hours of Monday morning. A police statement said:

"A 29-year-old from Nether Alderley has been charged with drink driving following an incident in Cheshire.

"Danny Drinkwater was arrested shortly after 12.30 a.m. on Monday, April 8 following a one-vehicle collision on Ashley Road in Mere. He has been released on unconditional bail and is set to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 13."

