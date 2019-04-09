Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Is 'Not the Finished Deal,' Says Mike Phelan

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan said Paul Pogba is "not the finished deal" yet but believes he can achieve his potential at Old Trafford. 

Pogba has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, but Phelan wants him to stay put.

He told Reuters (h/t The Telegraph's James Ducker):

"He is not the finished deal even though everyone looks at him and sees a World Cup winner already but he is not the finished deal, there is still a lot more to come and that is the exciting bit about United.

"There are players there who haven't achieved for the club what they need to achieve, and we want to make sure that they relish that experience, embrace the opportunity to win things at Manchester United."

Phelan added that Pogba is "maturing all the time" and that United are working to get the best out of him after his disappointing form in the final months of Jose Mourinho's reign as manager.

"I think that happened to quite a few players, they probably drew into themselves a little bit and were very cautious," he said. "Paul had a spell where all the eyes were on him and delivery of his best wasn't there all the timethe consistency."

Per Ducker, Pogba has spoken to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to express his commitment to the Red Devils after he described the possibility of playing for Real Madrid as a "dream."

The Frenchman has enjoyed one of the most productive campaigns of his career this season, contributing 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

The majority of those came in Solskjaer's first two months in charge, but he has produced neither in his last five outings for United.

Showing consistency over a long period is something he's had a problem with throughout his time at United, and it seems he's still struggling in that regard.

Pogba was criticised for his performance in United's 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.

Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette felt it was unfair to single him out even if he did not put in a good showing:

As football writer Grace Robertson observed, it does not help that the Frenchman is under much more scrutiny than many of his team-mates:

Pogba only turned 26 in March and he may still be approaching his peak years, so consistency could still come as he gets older.

If United can help him showcase his match-winning qualities throughout an entire campaign and beyond, they'll be a force to be reckoned with.

