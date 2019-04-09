Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Is 'Not the Finished Deal,' Says Mike Phelan

Per Ducker, Pogba has spoken to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to express his commitment to the Red Devils after he described the possibility of playing for Real Madrid as a "dream."
The Frenchman has enjoyed one of the most productive campaigns of his career this season, contributing 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.
The majority of those came in Solskjaer's first two months in charge, but he has produced neither in his last five outings for United.
Showing consistency over a long period is something he's had a problem with throughout his time at United, and it seems he's still struggling in that regard.
Pogba was criticised for his performance in United's 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out.
Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette felt it was unfair to single him out even if he did not put in a good showing:
As football writer Grace Robertson observed, it does not help that the Frenchman is under much more scrutiny than many of his team-mates:
Pogba only turned 26 in March and he may still be approaching his peak years, so consistency could still come as he gets older.
If United can help him showcase his match-winning qualities throughout an entire campaign and beyond, they'll be a force to be reckoned with.
How Messi Has Changed Since Breaking Man Utd Hearts