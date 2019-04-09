Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Is 'Not the Finished Deal,' Says Mike Phelan

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan said Paul Pogba is "not the finished deal" yet but believes he can achieve his potential at Old Trafford.

Pogba has been linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, but Phelan wants him to stay put.

He told Reuters (h/t The Telegraph's James Ducker):

"He is not the finished deal even though everyone looks at him and sees a World Cup winner already but he is not the finished deal, there is still a lot more to come and that is the exciting bit about United.

"There are players there who haven't achieved for the club what they need to achieve, and we want to make sure that they relish that experience, embrace the opportunity to win things at Manchester United."

Phelan added that Pogba is "maturing all the time" and that United are working to get the best out of him after his disappointing form in the final months of Jose Mourinho's reign as manager.

"I think that happened to quite a few players, they probably drew into themselves a little bit and were very cautious," he said. "Paul had a spell where all the eyes were on him and delivery of his best wasn't there all the time—the consistency."