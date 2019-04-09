Juventus' Giorgio Chiellini Reportedly a 'Serious Doubt' for Ajax Due to Injury

Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini could reportedly be absent for their UEFA Champions League clash with Ajax on Wednesday after he suffered a calf injury in training on Monday.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Italian is a "serious doubt" for the first leg of the quarter-final as a result.

It's also said Martin Caceres and Andrea Barzagli are recovering from injuries. The former sat out their 2-1 win over AC Milan on Saturday with a muscle injury, while the latter has missed Juve's last five matches with a calf problem.

Chiellini, 34, has made 502 appearances for the Bianconeri, and he has helped them be a resolute force at the back during his time with the club:

The captain's 500th outing came in Juve's 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of the last 16.

Sports writer Jonas Giaever singled him out for praise as the Serie A giants overturned a 2-0 deficit from the first leg:

If he's unavailable on Wednesday, the Bianconeri might have to call on Daniele Rugani instead, depending on Caceres and Barzagli's fitness.

Football writer and presenter Mina Rzouki and Eurosport's Siavoush Fallahi are unconvinced by the 24-year-old:

While Ajax might have been a more preferable draw than the likes of Barcelona, Manchester City or Liverpool, they should not be taken lightly after knocking out three-times holders Real Madrid in the last round.

What's more, the Dutch side have scored 100 goals in 29 Eredivisie matches this season, which shows the attacking threat they pose even if Juventus are several cuts above the opponents they face each week.

It will be a big test for Rugani if he has to fill in for Chiellini.