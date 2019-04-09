Gary Neville: It Is 'Appalling' Callum Hudson-Odoi Only Has 14 Chelsea Starts

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has hit out at the lack of opportunities given to Callum Hudson-Odoi by Chelsea this season.

The 18-year-old made just his second Premier League start on Monday, having also been in the first XI in their 3-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last Wednesday, as Chelsea beat West Ham United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Neville said on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football (h/t Goal) that he should have been given more chances:

"All the talk of Eden Hazard leaving to go to Real Madrid...this feels like a sort of crossroads moment for Chelsea in terms of their belief in a young player, to give him the opportunity.

"Chelsea have failed so many times over the last five or six years to give young players their opportunity. They've offloaded those players and they've gone on to thrive elsewhere. This is the moment for them to believe in their own.

"He's started 14 matches this season for Chelsea—that is appalling. A player with his ability needs to develop further, and he needs more games in the bank to build up his resilience, robustness and learning."

Hudson-Odoi has little more than a year remaining on his contract, and Neville thinks there would be "uproar" if he departed Stamford Bridge without having had significant opportunities to prove himself.

Neville said the youngster should sign a new deal at the club to put an end to what could be a distracting situation, but the contract could have a clause that allows him to leave if he doesn't receive a certain number of games.

Chelsea had several high-profile Premier League players on their books as youngsters, including Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah. However, they left having made a total of nine, 15 and 19 appearances for the club, respectively.

Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, not counting the hour he got in the Community Shield, Hudson-Odoi had played just 214 minutes of senior football for the Blues this season prior to the first of Bayern Munich's four offers for him over the winter.

Following Monday's start against West Ham, he has played 1,007 competitive minutes for Chelsea this season.

Kinsella was pleased he got a lengthy run-out against the Hammers:

Meanwhile, Scouted Football gave an insight into his performance against them:

The winger has contributed five goals and as many assists for Chelsea this season, which is an impressive return given the amount of football he's played.

Had Bayern not come in for him, he might not have had the significant increase in opportunities that he has in recent months.

When he has played, he has shown he is ready to do so.