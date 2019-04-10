Superstars with Most Momentum After WWE WrestleMania Week 2019

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Plenty of Superstars had big wins recently, but some matches were simply bigger than others and will mean more in the grand scheme of things.

For instance, Tony Nese captured the Cruiserweight Championship—the first title in his WWE career. He's at the top of the food chain on 205 Live, but that's the brand with some of the lowest viewership and his win was the opening match on the Kickoff show before WrestleMania 35..

Carmella's victory in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal won't likely amount to much, as the winners here rarely get much of a push, but it's still another accolade on her list of accomplishments.

Finn Balor squashed Bobby Lashley to win the Intercontinental Championship. That's great, but he's simply back to where he was before he lost the title to The All Mighty at the beginning of March. There wasn't a huge dynamic shift.

Had Sami Zayn captured the title by defeating Balor, that would have propelled him to the main part of this list, but he failed to do so. Still, it's great to see him back.

Baron Corbin would have been on this list for beating Kurt Angle in his retirement match had he not been humiliated the following night on Raw and having the moment usurped further by Lars Sullivan's debut.

The IIconics shocked the world by winning the Women's Tag Team Championships—a major victory for them, but they did so in a way that made sure they didn't look particularly strong. It's doubtful anyone considers them to be on the path to a year-long title reign, though.

Whether by design or out of necessity from Rey Mysterio's injury preventing him from putting on a longer match, Samoa Joe was dominant at WrestleMania, retaining the United States Championship in next to no time.

Finally, there is Walter, who has had a rocket strapped to him since his debut in NXT UK. He was poised to win the United Kingdom Championship in no time and did just that, dethroning Pete Dunne at TakeOver: New York.

As such, Walter is now the figurehead of the NXT UK division and will be a gargantuan mountain for any challengers to climb.