Watch 'One Shining Moment' Video Recapping 2019 NCAA Men's Tournament

Megan ArmstrongApril 9, 2019

The 2019 NCAA men's tournament finished with the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers earning their program's first title over No. 3 Texas Tech at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday night.

With the title game fresh on people's minds, it's time to remind everyone of all the stellar individual performances from March 19 to now with the annual "One Shining Moment" montage.

Headlining is Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards, who scored 139 points in just four games and placed himself in Stephen Curry territory before the Boilermakers were ousted by Virginia in the Elite Eight. His 28 three-pointers across those games set a new NCAA tournament record.

Speaking of three-point records: Wofford senior guard Fletcher Magee set the men's Division I record for most made career three-pointers in Wofford's first-round win over Seton Hall.

As for single-game performances, Murray State sophomore guard Ja Morant exploded for a 17-16-11 triple-double in the Racers' first-round upset of Marquette.

Projected No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Zion Williamson is spliced throughout the highlight reel, which is fitting considering the Duke freshman forward established himself as a human highlight reel and was named Naismith Player of the Year.

The video ends the same way this season did, with Virginia head coach Tony Bennett celebrating the Cavaliers' first-ever men's championship.

