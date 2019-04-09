Watch 'One Shining Moment' Video Recapping 2019 NCAA Men's Tournament

NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Right Arrow Icon

The 2019 NCAA men's tournament finished with the No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers earning their program's first title over No. 3 Texas Tech at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday night.

With the title game fresh on people's minds, it's time to remind everyone of all the stellar individual performances from March 19 to now with the annual "One Shining Moment" montage.

Headlining is Purdue junior guard Carsen Edwards, who scored 139 points in just four games and placed himself in Stephen Curry territory before the Boilermakers were ousted by Virginia in the Elite Eight. His 28 three-pointers across those games set a new NCAA tournament record.

Speaking of three-point records: Wofford senior guard Fletcher Magee set the men's Division I record for most made career three-pointers in Wofford's first-round win over Seton Hall.

As for single-game performances, Murray State sophomore guard Ja Morant exploded for a 17-16-11 triple-double in the Racers' first-round upset of Marquette.

Projected No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Zion Williamson is spliced throughout the highlight reel, which is fitting considering the Duke freshman forward established himself as a human highlight reel and was named Naismith Player of the Year.

The video ends the same way this season did, with Virginia head coach Tony Bennett celebrating the Cavaliers' first-ever men's championship.