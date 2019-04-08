Watch Undertaker Hit Elias with a Tombstone on Raw After Missing WrestleMania 35

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Elias fell victim to yet another WWE legend as The Undertaker made his return on the Raw after WrestleMania 35.

During WrestleMania, John Cena confronted Elias, bringing back his "Doctor of Thuganomics" gimmick, and delivered an FU. On Monday night, it was The Undertaker's turn.

Elias mentioned that the next person to interrupt his microphone time would be a dead man. His words proved prophetic as The Deadman himself arrived. He hit Elias with a chokeslam and followed up with a Tombstone Piledriver.

The Undertaker was absent at WrestleMania 35, the first time since WrestleMania 2000 he missed The Showcase of the Immortals.

While that was obviously intentional by WWE, Monday's interaction was a nice consolation to give the fans another fun moment involving the former world champion.