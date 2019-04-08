Look: Tortilla on the Court Delays UVA vs. Texas Tech NCAA National Championship

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 18: Detailed view of the Texas Tech logo seen on a players uniform during a game against the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on November 18, 2014 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. LSU won the game in overtime 69-64. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes is in the crowd for Monday's national championship game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Virginia Cavaliers, but he isn't the only one in attendance with quite the arm.

According to Oskar Garcia of the Associated Press, the game was paused in the first half when someone from the Texas Tech student section threw a tortilla shell onto the court. Garcia noted security had to take away a number of tortillas from fans after the incident.

Nate Scott of USA Today's For the Win explained it is a Texas Tech tradition to throw tortilla shells onto the field at football games, so this wasn't just a random act.

Air Raid offense on the gridiron, hard-nosed defense on the hardwood and tortilla-throwing in the crowd. It's just what Texas Tech does.

