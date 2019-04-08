Video: UVA's Kyle Guy Hits Texas Tech with the Step-Back Before Draining Jumper

NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Right Arrow Icon

Both the Virginia Cavaliers and Texas Tech Red Raiders were in a position that difficult shots would be needed in Monday’s national championship game, and Kyle Guy delivered with one while doing his best James Harden impersonation.

Guy drilled a step-back jumper in the early going of the clash in Minneapolis to give his Cavaliers some breathing room.

Considering that Texas Tech is No. 1 and Virginia is No. 5 in KenPom's pace-adjusted defensive rankings, converting contested shots like that could be the difference in the game.

Calmly hitting clutch shots is nothing new for Guy, who made all three free throws with 0.6 seconds left in Saturday's Final Four win over the Auburn Tigers to propel Virginia into the title game.

