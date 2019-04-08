Video: UVA's Kyle Guy Hits Texas Tech with the Step-Back Before Draining Jumper

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

Both the Virginia Cavaliers and Texas Tech Red Raiders were in a position that difficult shots would be needed in Monday’s national championship game, and Kyle Guy delivered with one while doing his best James Harden impersonation.

Guy drilled a step-back jumper in the early going of the clash in Minneapolis to give his Cavaliers some breathing room.

Considering that Texas Tech is No. 1 and Virginia is No. 5 in KenPom's pace-adjusted defensive rankings, converting contested shots like that could be the difference in the game.

Calmly hitting clutch shots is nothing new for Guy, who made all three free throws with 0.6 seconds left in Saturday's Final Four win over the Auburn Tigers to propel Virginia into the title game.

