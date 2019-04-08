Watch Texas Tech Block UVA's De'Andre Hunter Twice in a Row Before Drawing Foul

Watch Texas Tech Block UVA's De'Andre Hunter Twice in a Row Before Drawing FoulApril 9, 2019
NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year
Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle
Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title
Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?
Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear
29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points
MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts
Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami
Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs
Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness
Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness
UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness
OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped
Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll
Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets
Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year
Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness
Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine
LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books
Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell
There are no easy shots in the NCAA men's basketball national championship game.
Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter learned that lesson when the Texas Tech duo of Jarrett Culver and Tariq Owens blocked him twice at the rim Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Hunter was eventually fouled on his third attempt, but he was clearly not getting an open layup or dunk.
Texas Tech has had an incredible defense all season long, and it's been on display throughout the tournament, but Virginia is getting its first look in the title game.
Meanwhile, Owens had been dealing with an ankle injury, but he looked healthy on that sequence.
Championship Live: TTU vs. UVa in Crunch Time 🍿