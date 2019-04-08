Watch Texas Tech Block UVA's De'Andre Hunter Twice in a Row Before Drawing Foul

NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar? Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Ja Morant Is Ready to Take Over March Madness Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Nation's Leading Scorer Is Getting Buckets for Campbell Right Arrow Icon

There are no easy shots in the NCAA men's basketball national championship game.

Virginia forward De'Andre Hunter learned that lesson when the Texas Tech duo of Jarrett Culver and Tariq Owens blocked him twice at the rim Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Hunter was eventually fouled on his third attempt, but he was clearly not getting an open layup or dunk.

Texas Tech has had an incredible defense all season long, and it's been on display throughout the tournament, but Virginia is getting its first look in the title game.

Meanwhile, Owens had been dealing with an ankle injury, but he looked healthy on that sequence.