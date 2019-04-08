Video: Watch UVA's Braxton Key Throw Down Vicious Slam Off the Fast Break

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 9, 2019

After a quiet start to the NCAA men's basketball national title game Monday, Braxton Key woke up the fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

A Virginia steal led to a fast break, which ended with a huge slam from Key off a pass from Ty Jerome. The dunk gave the Cavaliers an early 9-3 lead over Texas Tech.

Fans came into the game expecting a low-scoring battle between two of the best defensive teams in college basketball. The matchup lived up to expectations out of the gate with only three made field goals in the first seven minutes.

Key finally broke the game out of its funk to help bring some more excitement to the final.

