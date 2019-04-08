Watch Lacey Evans Punch Becky Lynch in the Face in Brutal Attack on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Lacey Evans knows when to pick her spots.

For weeks, Evans has appeared on WWE programming to limited effect. She'd walk up and down the entrance ramp, never to be heard from again for the remainder of the night. During Raw on Monday, however, Evans finally decided to veer from her usual routine.

Evans punched Raw and SmackDown Live women's champion Becky Lynch, sparking a brawl between the two:

Evans would be a somewhat surprising first challenger for the new champ, but she'd represent a fresh matchup for Lynch. And unlike most of the others in the Raw women's division, she didn't spend WrestleMania season getting beat on every show in order to make Lynch, Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair look strong.

Especially with the Superstar Shake-up coming next week, now is the time to bring new wrestlers into the title picture, rather than continuing to lean on the same small handful of marquee names.