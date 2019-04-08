Bret Hart Shares Instagram Post Discussing 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Attack

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2019

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 08: Special guest referee Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is introduced during the WWE Smackdown Live Tour at Westridge Park Tennis Stadium on July 08, 2011 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)
Gallo Images/Getty Images

Wrestling legend Bret Hart addressed the incident in which a fan tackled him at WWE's Hall of Fame ceremony Saturday. 

"Regarding the ceremony, firstly I want to let everyone know that I am okay and was not injured," Hart wrote in a post on Instagram. "If there's one thing I want everyone to take away from the Hall of Fame ceremony is not so much what happened, but how I wasn't going to let anything stop me from completing my tribute to my best friend and our team."

Hart himself was a 2006 inductee. On Saturday, he and his late tag team partner Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart entered WWE's Hall of Fame as The Hart Foundation.

During Hart's speech, a fan grabbed him and pulled him to the ground before various wrestlers and security personnel intervened (warning: NSFW language):

CBS New York reported police arrested Zachary Madsen and charged him with two counts of assault and trespassing.

The incident didn't stop Hart from appearing at WrestleMania 35. He joined Natalya and Beth Phoenix on the entrance ramp as they prepared for their Women's Tag Team Championship match.

