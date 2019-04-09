UVA's Kyle Guy Named 2019 NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 08: Kyle Guy #5 of the Virginia Cavaliers celebrate his teams 85-77 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders to win the the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers captured their first men's NCAA national championship by defeating No. 3 Texas Tech at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Monday night.  

Junior guard Kyle Guy will travel back to Charlottesville with something he couldn't have dreamed to add to his wedding registry, as he was named the Most Outstanding Player. 

Without Guy, the Hoos would not have advanced to the title game. In Virginia's Final Four matchup with No. 5 Auburn on Saturday, he earned a foul while shooting a last-ditch three-pointer with one second remaining.

Virginia trailed Auburn 62-60, but the 2016 IndyStar Mr. Basketball stepped to the line with ice in his veins and made all three free throws to send his squad through.

Monday night, Guy finished with 24 points. 

