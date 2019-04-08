Wild's JT Brown Arrested for Public Intoxication After 2 Separate Bar Arguments

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2019

Minnesota Wild right wing J.T. Brown during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Minnesota Wild forward JT Brown was arrested Saturday and charged with public intoxication, according to TMZ Sports

According to the police report, officers were needed to intervene on two separate occasions Friday night at a bar in Dallas where he fought with employees. He was arrested early Saturday morning, the day his team was set to close the regular season against the Dallas Stars.

"I would like to apologize to the Minnesota Wild, my teammates, family, and fans for the poor decision I made," Brown said in a statement. "I went out the night before our last game in Dallas, put myself in a bad situation, and take full responsibility for my actions. I have learned from my mistake and will make sure it does not happen again."

The 23-year-old was held out of the team's game against the Stars, although his absence was officially listed as due to an illness.

"Brownie is ill. So he won't be in," coach Bruce Boudreau said before the game, per the team's official account.

The Wild suffered a 3-0 loss without the right wing, ending the season in last place in the Central division with 83 points in 82 games. With the squad falling short of the playoffs, Brown won't get a chance to return to the ice until the 2019-20 season.

The 28-year-old was in his first season with Minnesota after signing a two-year deal last offseason. He totaled three goals and five assists in 56 appearances.

