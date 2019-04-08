Kansas Junior Dedric Lawson Declares for 2019 NBA Draft; Reportedly Hires Agent

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2019

Kansas forward Dedric Lawson (1) celebrates after scoring a three-point basket against Northeastern in the first half during a first round men's college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Kansas Jayhawks junior forward Dedric Lawson declared his eligibility for the NBA draft Monday:

Head coach Bill Self released a statement regarding Lawson's decision to turn pro, per Matt Tait of KUSports.com:

"Dedric had such a great year. There are not very many players who have played at Kansas, or players that I have coached, that average 19 points and 10-plus rebounds in a season. I feel like it is in his best interest to use this year as a springboard into his professional future. He could not have represented our program, the university or his family any better than how he did. All Jayhawk fans should be excited for him."

According to Tait, Lawson plans on hiring an agent. It's still possible that Lawson could change his mind and return to Kansas, namely if he goes undrafted, though his stock might be at its highest after he averaged an impressive 19.4 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks this season. 

Lawson is also already 21 and had to skip the 2017-18 season after he transferred to Kansas from Memphis. 

At the moment, however, Lawson is not universally considered a first- or second-round prospect. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has Lawson as his No. 65 prospect overall, which would put him just out of the draft, while B/R's Jonathan Wasserman didn't list Lawson as one of his top-75 players on his March 19 big board. 

Jeremy Woo of SI.com was a bit higher on Lawson when he released his March 13 big board, however, putting him 54th overall. And ESPN.com has Lawson at No. 46. 

So it's possible that Lawson could go anywhere from the middle of the second round to being undrafted altogether, though with a solid combine showing and strong workouts, he could improve his stock. Certainly, his tape should be a plus after averaging at least 15 points and nine rebounds in all three of his college seasons.

He may not present the upside of some of the other draft prospects, but he's never failed to produce.

Related

    Korver Reflects on Racism and White Privilege

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Korver Reflects on Racism and White Privilege

    The Players' Tribune
    via The Players' Tribune

    Lonzo Commits to CAA as New Representation

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo Commits to CAA as New Representation

    Ramona Shelburne
    via ESPN.com

    Players Pick Harden over Giannis for MVP in Anonymous Poll

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Players Pick Harden over Giannis for MVP in Anonymous Poll

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Unlikeliest Playoff Team Could Be a Problem

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Unlikeliest Playoff Team Could Be a Problem

    Preston Ellis
    via Bleacher Report