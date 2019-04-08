UCLA HC Rumors: Tennessee's Rick Barnes Offered 'Lucrative' Contract by Bruins

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

UCLA has reportedly presented Rick Barnes with a "lucrative offer" offer to be its next head men's basketball coach, according to Chris Low of ESPN.

The deal would reportedly pay the 64-year-old coach $5 million per year, plus bonuses and incentives.

However, per Low, Barnes is "wrestling with a decision" to take the offer or stay at Tennessee, where he has spent the past four seasons.

Per Low, the coach made $3.25 million this season and is signed through 2023-24, while his contract comes with a $5 million buyout.

The buyout was a holdup for TCU coach Jamie Dixon, who appeared set to take the UCLA job until his $8 million buyout caused the deal to fall through, per Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times.



Barnes was named the Naismith Coach of the Year this season after leading Tennessee to a 31-6 record. The squad reached the No. 1 ranking in the polls just two years after missing the NCAA tournament with a 16-16 record.

The Volunteers also became the third different program to reach the Sweet 16 under Barnes.

Over the course of 32 years at the Division I level, Barnes has won 692 games, including 402 in his 17 years at Texas.

UCLA is clearly willing to give a lot of money to someone with this type of resume, but Barnes reportedly is still torn about whether or not to stay in Knoxville.

One factor could be Tennessee likely losing a good chunk of its production from this year's team if Grant Williams follows Admiral Schofield and Jordan Bone to the NBA as expected. Joining the Bruins could prevent a rebuild with the Volunteers in 2019-20.