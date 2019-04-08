B/R's Matt Miller: Drew Lock Could Go in Top 5 of 2019 NFL Draft as No. 2 QB

The 2019 NFL draft is full of uncertainty, which could lead to some surprises in Round 1.

One potential shocker would be quarterback Drew Lock being taken in the first five picks, as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller discussed on The Rich Eisen Show:

Although Miller did refer to it as the "wildest rumor" he heard, he noted Lock could be the second quarterback taken after Kyler Murray.

    

    

