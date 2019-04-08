Paul Pogba Has Improved but 'Is Not the Finished Deal,' Says Mike Phelan

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has said Paul Pogba "is not the finished deal" despite his improvements since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over at the helm in December.

Pogba's turnaround was almost immediate after Jose Mourinho was replaced by the Norwegian, but Phelan told Simon Evans of Reuters that he has a way to go before attaining the consistency he seeks:

"He is not the finished deal even though everyone looks at him and sees a World Cup winner already but he is not the finished deal, there is still a lot more to come and that is the exciting bit about United.

"There are players there who haven't achieved for the club what they need to achieve and we want to make sure that they relish that experience, embrace the opportunity to win things at Manchester United."

The France midfielder played a big role in guiding his country to the 2018 FIFA World Cup last summer, but he has largely failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since rejoining from Juventus in 2016.

Pogba, 26, netted eight goals in his first nine Premier League games under Solskjaer but is now without a score in his last seven appearances.

Soon after Pogba's dip in form, France Football alleged that was one of the factors motivating Pogba to consider his future away from United, per Get French Football News:

Phelan also offered his thoughts on Pogba's diminished play under Mourinho, who stripped him of United's vice-captaincy:

"I think that happened to quite a few players, they probably drew into themselves a little bit and were very cautious. Paul had a spell where all the eyes were on him and delivery of his best wasn’t there all the time – the consistency.

"Now we are trying to apply ourselves to Paul's game. Ole has done a terrific job at helping Paul through certain spells and he has embraced that. He is maturing all the time."

A rejuvenated Pogba is more valuable to United, and Solskjaer appears to have been a positive influence despite the recent rut.

Both La Liga's biggest superpowers have been associated with Pogba in the past and continue to encourage rumours. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane recently caught attention by giving a glowing review of his French compatriot, via ESPN UK:

As if in response to his club's rivals, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said shortly after that United won the race for Pogba on finances alone, per ESPN FC's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens, per Goal:

The Red Devils can look forward to an upgraded version of Pogba if he's finally able to showcase his best at the club, though he's struggled to recapture the same consistency he enjoyed at Juventus.

It was clear early on that Solskjaer's presence had improved morale among United's players, and Pogba told Sky Sports in January that he is a better player when he's happy:

United face Barcelona in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday when Pogba will have his chance to prove he can produce his finest at United.